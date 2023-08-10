Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Brainard Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Brainard Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 14.9% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 11,520,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,161,105. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of -202.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

