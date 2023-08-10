UBS Group Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $103.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APH opened at $88.43 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock worth $126,798,979. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

