UBS Group Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$207.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.67.

TSE IFC traded up C$2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$199.63. 101,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,078. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$197.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.1830384 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

