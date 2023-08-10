Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Under Armour updated its FY24 guidance to $0.47 to $0.51 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 3,207,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

