Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

