Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.90. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

