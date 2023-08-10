Uniswap Price Reaches $6.18 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $105.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00021011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00281827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23228138 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 772 active market(s) with $107,338,337.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.