Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stake Raised by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,883,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,889 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Unisys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unisys by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 623,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $285.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 4,490.20% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UIS

Unisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.