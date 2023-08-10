United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $180.52. 1,705,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

