United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1%

UPS traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.37. 138,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average is $181.33. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

