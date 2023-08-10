United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.73. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 3,954,532 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,433.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 426,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 414,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $418,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

