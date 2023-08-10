Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Unitil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Unitil Stock Performance

Unitil stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. Unitil has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

