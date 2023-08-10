Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Shlomo Dovrat Sells 500 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $19,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shlomo Dovrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $663,649.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25.

On Monday, May 22nd, Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10.

NYSE:U traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.40. 3,651,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,782. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

