Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 91,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,443. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

