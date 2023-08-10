UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $3.65 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00013339 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $1.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00281827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,659,356 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,660,861.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.01190804 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,795,857.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.