Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.36

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 566261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

