Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBA stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $896.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

