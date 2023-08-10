UWM Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

UWM Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 339,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $602.37 million, a P/E ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.51.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

