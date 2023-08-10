UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UWMC

UWM Stock Down 4.1 %

UWMC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 448,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,559. The stock has a market cap of $593.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UWM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UWM by 28.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.