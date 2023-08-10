Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is Oslo Asset Management AS’s 5th Largest Position

Oslo Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Valaris comprises approximately 14.6% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned 0.21% of Valaris worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $19,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.95. 911,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Valaris

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.