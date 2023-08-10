Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $15.12. Valneva shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 979 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

