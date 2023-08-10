Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $55.21

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.21, but opened at $51.20. Value Line shares last traded at $55.20, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $516.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

