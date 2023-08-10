Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valvoline by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,136. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

