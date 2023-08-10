Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Lowered to $36.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

VVV stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

