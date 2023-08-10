Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 317,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

