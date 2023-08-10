Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,270,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,454. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

