Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 138.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after buying an additional 5,013,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One William Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT remained flat at $78.46 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,488. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2594 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

