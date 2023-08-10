Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,105,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,355,000.

BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,101. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

