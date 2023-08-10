Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,865,040,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,015. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.