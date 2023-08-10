Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 332.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,289. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.91 and a 200 day moving average of $385.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.