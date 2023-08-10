Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Acquired by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $19,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,743,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.41. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.