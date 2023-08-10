Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 396,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 181,758 shares.The stock last traded at $139.81 and had previously closed at $139.59.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

