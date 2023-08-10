Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.06. 2,667,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

