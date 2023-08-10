Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2,319.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 17.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $195,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,543. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

