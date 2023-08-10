Vantage Financial Partners LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 22,632,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,437,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

