Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Acquires $37,150.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after buying an additional 428,410 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

