Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.08 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VECO shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 431,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.