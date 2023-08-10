Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 123,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.33. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after buying an additional 35,221,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 978,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 530,310 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

