Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 213.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Verastem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verastem

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 38,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,294. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Verastem has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter worth $322,000.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.