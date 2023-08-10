Verge Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Verge has a market capitalization of $71.91 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,602.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00284423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.00808657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00531806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00060295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00121640 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,752,732 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

