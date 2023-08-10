Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Verra Mobility traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 285707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,292,000 after acquiring an additional 231,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.