Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Verra Mobility traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 285707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
