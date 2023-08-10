Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0667 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,521.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00284649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00803806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00530478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00060196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,376,285 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

