VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of FORA traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663. The company has a market cap of C$97.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.52. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$2.64 and a 52 week high of C$15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.07.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

