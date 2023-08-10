Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 261.45% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ:VIGL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 17,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.80.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 114.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.