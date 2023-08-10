Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $40.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VST. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Vistra stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

