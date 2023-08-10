Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VITL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of VITL traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 383,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

