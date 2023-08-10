Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 203,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,776. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $18,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $18,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,421,651 shares of company stock valued at $141,481,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 98.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

