VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 229373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

VZIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 44.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 158,638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

