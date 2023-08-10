VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,111.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.48. 1,058,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

