VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,574 shares of the virtualization software provider's stock after selling 556 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG's holdings in VMware were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,111.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.44. 760,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,032. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

